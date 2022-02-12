Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at Clemson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame hits the road Saturday when it travels to Clemson to take on the Tigers in ACC action

Notre Dame kept pace with Duke for the top spot in the ACC on Wednesday when it slipped past Louisville 63-57. It was the third straight win for the Fighting Irish as they continue their surprising run in conference play.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Notre Dame at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame has won 13 of its last 15 games as it has shown that it is a serious threat for the rest of the ACC.

Saturday night the Fighting Irish will look to stay hot and beat Clemson for the second time this year.

The Tigers lost to Notre Dame back on January 12th and that started a slide in which they have won just twice over their last nine games.

Clemson is now just 4-9 in the ACC after it was clobbered by Duke 82-64 on Thursday.

The Tigers have really struggled lately to finish games, but have not played as poorly as their record seems.

Saturday they will look to finally get out of their funk and pick up a big upset win and pick up the season split with the Fighting Irish.

