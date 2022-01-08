How to Watch Notre Dame at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

Notre Dame looks to build off its upset win over North Carolina when it travels to Georgia Tech on Saturday evening

Notre Dame pulled off another big upset on Wednesday night when it beat North Carolina. The Fighting Irish already had an upset win over Kentucky and added to their resume with the win over the Tar Heels.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Notre Dame at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against North Carolina was their fifth straight win and second straight in the ACC. Notre Dame slipped by Pitt in its last game and then had Saturday's game against Duke postponed.

The Fighting Irish are now 9-5 on the season and despite some bad losses have shown they can compete with the best teams.

Saturday they will look to stay hot when they travel to Georgia Tech to take on a Yellow Jackets team that has lost six of their last seven.

It has been a tough stretch for them that has spoiled a 5-1 start to the season.

The Yellow Jackets have lost their first three ACC games as they have been beaten by North Carolina, Louisville and Duke. None of them were bad losses, but the Yellow Jackets need to find a way to win some of these games.

Regional restrictions may apply.