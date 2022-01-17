How to Watch Notre Dame at Howard in Men's College Basketball

Notre Dame travels to Washington DC to take on Howard in a Martin Luther King Day game

Notre Dame was scheduled to travel to Howard last year, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead the Fighting Irish will make the trip to face the Bison on Monday.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Howard in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Irish come into the game coming off a loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday. The loss snapped a six game winning streak for Notre Dame and dropped them to 10-6 overall.

Monday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column against a Howard team that has lost two straight.

The Bison lost to Norfolk State on Saturday for a second straight loss that were separated by seven games that were either canceled or postponed.

Their game against the Spartans was the first in 25 days and they just couldn't do enough in the 77-74 loss.

Monday they will look to get a huge win and pull off their biggest upset of the year against a Notre Dame team that is playing great basketball.

