Notre Dame travels to conference rival Miami on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a loss to Duke in men's college basketball.

Notre Dame heads to Miami on Wednesday as it will play its third game in a five-day stretch. The Fighting Irish beat Virginia on Saturday and then lost to Duke on Monday night.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

It is a tough stretch for them as they continue to try and prove they belong near the top of the ACC.

The loss to Duke snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped them to 7-3 in the conference and a game back in the loss column for first place. The Irish really struggled in the first half, scoring just 14 points and they could never get back into the game in the 57-43 loss.

Wednesday, it doesn't get any easier for them as they must travel to a Miami team who is tied with Duke for first place in the conference.

The Hurricanes come in on a two-game winning streak as they have beat Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech since losing to Florida State.

Miami has just two losses, both to the Seminoles, in the ACC as they continue to be the surprise team of the conference.

Wednesday, they will look to keep pace with Duke and get a big home win against a good Fighting Irish team.

