Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame travels to conference rival Miami on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a loss to Duke in men's college basketball.

Notre Dame heads to Miami on Wednesday as it will play its third game in a five-day stretch. The Fighting Irish beat Virginia on Saturday and then lost to Duke on Monday night.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Notre Dame at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is a tough stretch for them as they continue to try and prove they belong near the top of the ACC. 

The loss to Duke snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped them to 7-3 in the conference and a game back in the loss column for first place. The Irish really struggled in the first half, scoring just 14 points and they could never get back into the game in the 57-43 loss.

Wednesday, it doesn't get any easier for them as they must travel to a Miami team who is tied with Duke for first place in the conference.

The Hurricanes come in on a two-game winning streak as they have beat Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech since losing to Florida State. 

Miami has just two losses, both to the Seminoles, in the ACC as they continue to be the surprise team of the conference.

Wednesday, they will look to keep pace with Duke and get a big home win against a good Fighting Irish team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

Notre Dame at Miami

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

joel embiid 76ers
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at 76ers

1 minute ago
Nov 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends in front of forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Pacers

1 minute ago
baseball field
International Baseball

How to Watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic

1 minute ago
Nov 16, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball against Wright State Raiders forward Grant Basile (00) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Clemson

1 minute ago
Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after making a three point shot over Stetson Hatters guard Wheza Panzo (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami

1 minute ago
xavier basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Xavier

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17591199
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch United States vs. Honduras

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy