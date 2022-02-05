How to Watch Notre Dame at NC State in Men's College Basketball

Norte Dame goes for its fourth straight road win on Saturday afternoon when it visits NC State

Notre Dame bounced back from a 57-43 loss to Duke on Monday with a big 68-64 upset win of Miami on Wednesday.

How to Watch Notre Dame at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The win was the 11th win in the last 13 for the Fighting Irish as they have flipped their season around after starting the year just 4-5.

They are now 15-7 overall and 8-3 in the ACC and just a half-game back of Duke for the top spot in the conference.

Saturday they will look to stay hot and pick up another road win against an NC State team that has lost three straight.

The Wolfpack lost on Wednesday to Syracuse for their fifth loss in the last six games as they have now dropped to 3-9 in the ACC.

It has been a tough stretch for them as they have really had a tough time in conference play.

Saturday they will look to snap out of their funk and avenge a 73-65 loss to Notre Dame from January 26th.

