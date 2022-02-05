Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at NC State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Norte Dame goes for its fourth straight road win on Saturday afternoon when it visits NC State

Notre Dame bounced back from a 57-43 loss to Duke on Monday with a big 68-64 upset win of Miami on Wednesday.

How to Watch Notre Dame at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Notre Dame at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the 11th win in the last 13 for the Fighting Irish as they have flipped their season around after starting the year just 4-5.

They are now 15-7 overall and 8-3 in the ACC and just a half-game back of Duke for the top spot in the conference.

Saturday they will look to stay hot and pick up another road win against an NC State team that has lost three straight.

The Wolfpack lost on Wednesday to Syracuse for their fifth loss in the last six games as they have now dropped to 3-9 in the ACC.

It has been a tough stretch for them as they have really had a tough time in conference play.

Saturday they will look to snap out of their funk and avenge a 73-65 loss to Notre Dame from January 26th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Notre Dame at NC State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NHL ALL STAR
NHL

How to Watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game

1 minute ago
Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Aaryn Rai (21) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at NC State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
monaco
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais in Canada

6 minutes ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Lazio

26 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17615892
College Football

How to Watch Reese's Senior Bowl

31 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
George Washington
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at George Washington in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy