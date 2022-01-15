Notre Dame is looking to avoid the upset today against the basement of the ACC in Virginia Tech.

The top of the ACC meets the bottom with Notre Dame (10-5) and Virginia Tech (8-7) facing off. To start conference play, the Irish are one of only two teams with 4-plus wins and one of four teams with one or fewer losses. They are off to a terrific start and look like a contender in the conference, which is the exact opposite case for the Hokies as they are the only winless team in conference entering today.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia Tech today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Irish held on to a big win over North Carolina (78-73) in one of the teams best overall offensive performances of the season:

After a 4-5 start to the season, the Irish have rattled off six straight wins and seven of eight games including a 4-1 start in ACC play and a win over No. 10 ranked Kentucky.

It has been a great run as of late scoring 72.5 points per game and giving up 64.3 points to their opponents. The Irish are grinding out most wins this season, which might not be sustainable, but the team is making it work this far in the season.

The offense of the Irish is led by Dane Goodwin (15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game) and Blake Wesley (14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game).

Paul Atkinson Jr. only played in one game this season, scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds.

On the other side, the Hokies started the season with five straight wins, all by 20-plus points with a scoring margin of plus-26 points per game. Since then, they have gone 3-7 with four games decided by 11 points or fewer and more blowout wins.

Keve Aluma is pacing the team with 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.

