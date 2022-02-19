Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame puts its five-game winning streak on the line when it travels to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame has been red hot in the month of February as it has won five straight, a run that has pushed its ACC record to 12-3. 

How to Watch Notre Dame at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Fighting Irish have been great since losing to Duke on Jan. 31 and have stayed tied with the Blue Devils for first place in the ACC.

Notre Dame has been one of the biggest surprises in the conference and Saturday, it will look to pick up a big road win against the other surprise team in the ACC in Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons will look to keep the Irish from getting that sixth straight win as they try and bounce back from two close losses.

Wake Forest lost to Miami last Saturday 76-72 and then dropped another close one to Duke on Tuesday 76-74.

The back-to-back losses have dropped the Demon Deacons to 10-6 in the ACC and three games back of the Blue Devils and Notre Dame for first place in the conference standings.

Wake Forest is still in great shape to make the NCAA Tournament, but want to stop this slide soon as they hit the last two weeks of the regular season.

