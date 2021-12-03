Notre Dame heads to Boston College on Friday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Fighting Irish dropped their last game on Monday night at Illinois in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They stayed close on the road but couldn't overcome the Illini in the loss.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

It was the second straight loss and third in four games for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish lost two in the Maui Invitational to Saint Mary's by three and Texas A&M by six. They have been close in their losses but haven't been able to get that big win yet.

Friday night they hope the start of ACC play can help them get back on track when they take on a Boston College team that has won two in a row.

The Eagles beat Columbia and South Florida easily in their last two games that snapped their three-game losing streak. It has been a season full of streaks, as they also won their first three games.

They will look to continue the winning streak on Friday and pick up a big home win to kick off ACC play.

