    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Notre Dame opens its ACC schedule at Boston College on Friday night.
    Author:

    Notre Dame heads to Boston College on Friday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Fighting Irish dropped their last game on Monday night at Illinois in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They stayed close on the road but couldn't overcome the Illini in the loss.

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Notre Dame at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was the second straight loss and third in four games for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish lost two in the Maui Invitational to Saint Mary's by three and Texas A&M by six. They have been close in their losses but haven't been able to get that big win yet.

    Friday night they hope the start of ACC play can help them get back on track when they take on a Boston College team that has won two in a row.

    The Eagles beat Columbia and South Florida easily in their last two games that snapped their three-game losing streak. It has been a season full of streaks, as they also won their first three games.

    They will look to continue the winning streak on Friday and pick up a big home win to kick off ACC play.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Notre Dame at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 29, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cormac Ryan (5) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College

