How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC opponents meet when the Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) at Silvio O. Conte Forum, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Notre Dame
- The 67.8 points per game the Eagles average are only 2.1 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (65.7).
- The Fighting Irish average 10.9 more points per game (71) than the Eagles give up (60.1).
- This season, the Eagles have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.
- The Fighting Irish's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
Boston College Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff puts up a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field.
- DeMarr Langford Jr. paces the Eagles with 12.4 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also posting 5 rebounds.
- Makai Ashton-Langford paces the Eagles at 3.6 assists per game, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 10.9 points.
- Jaeden Zackery is putting up 10.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
- Quinten Post is putting up 8.1 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Nate Laszewski is the Fighting Irish's top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he contributes 8.5 points and 1 assists.
- Dane Goodwin is averaging a team-best 15 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Paul Atkinson is putting up 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 63.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Fighting Irish receive 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cormac Ryan.
- The Fighting Irish receive 13 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Blake Wesley.
How To Watch
