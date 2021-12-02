Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) at Silvio O. Conte Forum, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Notre Dame

The 67.8 points per game the Eagles average are only 2.1 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (65.7).

The Fighting Irish average 10.9 more points per game (71) than the Eagles give up (60.1).

This season, the Eagles have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.

The Fighting Irish's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Boston College Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff puts up a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field.

DeMarr Langford Jr. paces the Eagles with 12.4 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also posting 5 rebounds.

Makai Ashton-Langford paces the Eagles at 3.6 assists per game, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 10.9 points.

Jaeden Zackery is putting up 10.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Quinten Post is putting up 8.1 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame Players to Watch