Feb 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) reacts with guard Prentiss Hubb (3) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (9-14, 4-9 ACC) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-7, 11-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Boston College

The Fighting Irish record 70 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 66.5 the Eagles allow.

The Eagles score just 0.1 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (65).

The Fighting Irish make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with five rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Paul Atkinson leads Notre Dame in rebounding, averaging seven per game, while Prentiss Hubb leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.

Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Atkinson, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

Makai Ashton-Langford averages 12.4 points and tacks on 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards in those statistics.

T.J. Bickerstaff grabs 7.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.3 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard.

Ashton-Langford makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.

Boston College's leader in steals is Jaeden Zackery with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post with one per game.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/31/2022 Duke L 57-43 Home 2/2/2022 Miami W 68-64 Away 2/5/2022 NC State W 69-57 Away 2/9/2022 Louisville W 63-57 Home 2/12/2022 Clemson W 76-61 Away 2/16/2022 Boston College - Home 2/19/2022 Wake Forest - Away 2/23/2022 Syracuse - Home 2/26/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 3/2/2022 Florida State - Away 3/5/2022 Pittsburgh - Home

Boston College Schedule