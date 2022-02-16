How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (9-14, 4-9 ACC) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-7, 11-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Boston College
- The Fighting Irish record 70 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 66.5 the Eagles allow.
- The Eagles score just 0.1 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (65).
- The Fighting Irish make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with five rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Paul Atkinson leads Notre Dame in rebounding, averaging seven per game, while Prentiss Hubb leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
- Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Atkinson, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Makai Ashton-Langford averages 12.4 points and tacks on 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards in those statistics.
- T.J. Bickerstaff grabs 7.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.3 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard.
- Ashton-Langford makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
- Boston College's leader in steals is Jaeden Zackery with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post with one per game.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/31/2022
Duke
L 57-43
Home
2/2/2022
Miami
W 68-64
Away
2/5/2022
NC State
W 69-57
Away
2/9/2022
Louisville
W 63-57
Home
2/12/2022
Clemson
W 76-61
Away
2/16/2022
Boston College
-
Home
2/19/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
2/23/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/26/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
3/2/2022
Florida State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/26/2022
North Carolina
L 58-47
Away
1/30/2022
Pittsburgh
W 69-56
Home
2/1/2022
Virginia
L 67-55
Away
2/8/2022
Syracuse
L 73-64
Home
2/12/2022
Duke
L 72-61
Home
2/16/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/19/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/21/2022
Florida State
-
Home
2/23/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Clemson
-
Home
3/2/2022
Miami
-
Home