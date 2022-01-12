Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-5, 0-0 ACC) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Clemson
- The Fighting Irish put up 70.8 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 74.2 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 3.6 assists per game.
- Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Paul Atkinson, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.7 points per game. He also pulls down six rebounds and dishes out 1.5 assists per game.
- Clemson's leader in rebounds is David Collins with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Nick Honor with 3.1 per game.
- Al-Amir Dawes knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- Clemson's leader in steals is Collins with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall with 1.3 per game.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
W 85-52
Home
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 83-73
Home
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
W 68-67
Away
1/5/2022
North Carolina
W 78-73
Home
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
W 72-68
Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
-
Away
1/22/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/26/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Virginia
-
Home
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
W 89-76
Home
12/18/2021
South Carolina
W 70-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
W 67-50
Away
1/4/2022
Virginia
L 75-65
Home
1/8/2022
NC State
W 70-65
Away
1/12/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/15/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/18/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/25/2022
Duke
-
Away
2/2/2022
Florida State
-
Home