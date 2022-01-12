Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-5, 0-0 ACC) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Clemson

The Fighting Irish put up 70.8 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers' 74.2 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 3.6 assists per game.

Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Paul Atkinson, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.7 points per game. He also pulls down six rebounds and dishes out 1.5 assists per game.

Clemson's leader in rebounds is David Collins with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Nick Honor with 3.1 per game.

Al-Amir Dawes knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

Clemson's leader in steals is Collins with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall with 1.3 per game.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Western Michigan W 85-52 Home 12/22/2021 Texas A&M-CC W 83-73 Home 12/28/2021 Pittsburgh W 68-67 Away 1/5/2022 North Carolina W 78-73 Home 1/8/2022 Georgia Tech W 72-68 Away 1/12/2022 Clemson - Home 1/15/2022 Virginia Tech - Away 1/17/2022 Howard - Away 1/22/2022 Louisville - Away 1/26/2022 NC State - Home 1/29/2022 Virginia - Home

Clemson Schedule