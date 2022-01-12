Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-5, 0-0 ACC) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Clemson

  • The Fighting Irish put up 70.8 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers' 74.2 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 3.6 assists per game.
  • Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Paul Atkinson, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.7 points per game. He also pulls down six rebounds and dishes out 1.5 assists per game.
  • Clemson's leader in rebounds is David Collins with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Nick Honor with 3.1 per game.
  • Al-Amir Dawes knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
  • Clemson's leader in steals is Collins with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall with 1.3 per game.

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Western Michigan

W 85-52

Home

12/22/2021

Texas A&M-CC

W 83-73

Home

12/28/2021

Pittsburgh

W 68-67

Away

1/5/2022

North Carolina

W 78-73

Home

1/8/2022

Georgia Tech

W 72-68

Away

1/12/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

1/17/2022

Howard

-

Away

1/22/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/26/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Virginia

-

Home

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Miami (OH)

W 89-76

Home

12/18/2021

South Carolina

W 70-56

Home

12/22/2021

Virginia

W 67-50

Away

1/4/2022

Virginia

L 75-65

Home

1/8/2022

NC State

W 70-65

Away

1/12/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

1/15/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/18/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

1/25/2022

Duke

-

Away

2/2/2022

Florida State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Clemson at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
