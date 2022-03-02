Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Florida State to take on the Seminoles.

Notre Dame hits the road for the last time this year when it takes on a struggling Florida State team.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Florida State in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Notre Dame at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fighting Irish will be looking to win its third in a row as it continues to try and keep pace with first-place Duke

Notre Dame sits just one game back of the Blue Devils for the top spot in the conference and needs wins in its last two games to have a shot at a share of the title if Duke slips up.

First, the Fighting Irish must take care of a Florida State team that has lost eight of its last 10 games.

The Seminoles did pick up a huge road win at Virginia on Saturday, but wins have been few and far between lately.

Florida State is just a little over a month removed from being at the top of the ACC,  but it struggled in February winning just twice as it dropped down to 8-10 in conference play.

It has been a big drop for the Seminoles, but one they will try and correct as they close out the regular season with two home games starting on Wednesday against Notre Dame.

