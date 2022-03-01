How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Notre Dame

The 70.8 points per game the Seminoles record are only 4.5 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.3).

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 72.1 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 71 the Seminoles give up.

The Seminoles make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Florida State Players to Watch

Matthew Cleveland is putting up 11.4 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Caleb Mills puts up a team-high 12.7 points per game. He is also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Polite puts up a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.7 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.9% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rayquan Evans is tops on the Seminoles at 2.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 8.1 points.

Cam'Ron Fletcher puts up 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor.

Notre Dame Players to Watch