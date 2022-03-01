Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Notre Dame

  • The 70.8 points per game the Seminoles record are only 4.5 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.3).
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 72.1 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 71 the Seminoles give up.
  • The Seminoles make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Matthew Cleveland is putting up 11.4 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Mills puts up a team-high 12.7 points per game. He is also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Anthony Polite puts up a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.7 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.9% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Rayquan Evans is tops on the Seminoles at 2.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 8.1 points.
  • Cam'Ron Fletcher puts up 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Paul Atkinson is posting a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 1.5 assists, making 57.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Blake Wesley is the Fighting Irish's top scorer (14.7 points per game), and he posts 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
  • Dane Goodwin is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
  • Prentiss Hubb is the Fighting Irish's top assist man (3.9 per game), and he delivers 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.
  • Nate Laszewski gives the Fighting Irish 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Notre Dame at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
