How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Notre Dame
- The 70.8 points per game the Seminoles record are only 4.5 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.3).
- The Fighting Irish put up an average of 72.1 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 71 the Seminoles give up.
- The Seminoles make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43%).
Florida State Players to Watch
- Matthew Cleveland is putting up 11.4 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Mills puts up a team-high 12.7 points per game. He is also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony Polite puts up a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.7 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.9% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Rayquan Evans is tops on the Seminoles at 2.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 8.1 points.
- Cam'Ron Fletcher puts up 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Paul Atkinson is posting a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 1.5 assists, making 57.7% of his shots from the field.
- Blake Wesley is the Fighting Irish's top scorer (14.7 points per game), and he posts 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Dane Goodwin is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Prentiss Hubb is the Fighting Irish's top assist man (3.9 per game), and he delivers 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.
- Nate Laszewski gives the Fighting Irish 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Notre Dame at Florida State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)