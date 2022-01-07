Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-0 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame
- The 67.8 points per game the Yellow Jackets record are only 1.8 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (66).
- The Fighting Irish score only three more points per game (70.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents (67.7).
- The Yellow Jackets make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.8 points and 2 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rodney Howard averages 5.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Khalid Moore posts 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor.
- Kyle Sturdivant averages 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin is posting team highs in points (15.1 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is delivering 5.5 rebounds, making 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Paul Atkinson is averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 56.8% of his shots from the field.
- Blake Wesley gets the Fighting Irish 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nate Laszewski is the Fighting Irish's top rebounder (7.2 per game), and he averages 8.5 points and 0.7 assists.
- The Fighting Irish get 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Cormac Ryan.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)