Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-0 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

The 67.8 points per game the Yellow Jackets record are only 1.8 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (66).

The Fighting Irish score only three more points per game (70.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents (67.7).

The Yellow Jackets make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Usher averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.8 points and 2 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Rodney Howard averages 5.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Khalid Moore posts 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor.

Kyle Sturdivant averages 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Notre Dame Players to Watch