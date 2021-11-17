Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The High Point Panthers (1-1) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. High Point

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. High Point

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Fighting Irish recorded were just 2.8 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).

The Panthers scored 7.6 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Fighting Irish allowed (74.3).

The Fighting Irish made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

The Panthers shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Prentiss Hubb put up 14.6 points per game last season along with 5.8 assists.

Nate Laszewski pulled down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game last season.

Hubb knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Cormac Ryan and Laszewski were defensive standouts last season, with Ryan averaging 1.0 steal per game and Laszewski collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

High Point Players to Watch

John-Michael Wright put up 20.7 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.

Lydell Elmore grabbed 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.

Wright hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Wright and Elmore were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Elmore collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 CSU Northridge W 68-52 Home 11/16/2021 High Point - Home 11/22/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home 11/29/2021 Illinois - Away 12/3/2021 Boston College - Away 12/11/2021 Kentucky - Home 12/18/2021 Indiana - Home

High Point Schedule