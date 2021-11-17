Publish date:
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The High Point Panthers (1-1) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. High Point
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. High Point
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Fighting Irish recorded were just 2.8 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).
- The Panthers scored 7.6 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Fighting Irish allowed (74.3).
- The Fighting Irish made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- The Panthers shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Prentiss Hubb put up 14.6 points per game last season along with 5.8 assists.
- Nate Laszewski pulled down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game last season.
- Hubb knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Cormac Ryan and Laszewski were defensive standouts last season, with Ryan averaging 1.0 steal per game and Laszewski collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
High Point Players to Watch
- John-Michael Wright put up 20.7 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
- Lydell Elmore grabbed 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
- Wright hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Wright and Elmore were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Elmore collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
CSU Northridge
W 68-52
Home
11/16/2021
High Point
-
Home
11/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
11/29/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/3/2021
Boston College
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
-
Home
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Shenandoah
W 108-59
Home
11/12/2021
Northwestern
L 95-60
Away
11/16/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/20/2021
Howard
-
Home
11/27/2021
Chowan
-
Home
11/30/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/4/2021
Elon
-
Away
12/7/2021
Guilford
-
Home
