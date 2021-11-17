Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The High Point Panthers (1-1) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. High Point

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. High Point

    • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Fighting Irish recorded were just 2.8 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).
    • The Panthers scored 7.6 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Fighting Irish allowed (74.3).
    • The Fighting Irish made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
    • The Panthers shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Prentiss Hubb put up 14.6 points per game last season along with 5.8 assists.
    • Nate Laszewski pulled down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game last season.
    • Hubb knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Cormac Ryan and Laszewski were defensive standouts last season, with Ryan averaging 1.0 steal per game and Laszewski collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    High Point Players to Watch

    • John-Michael Wright put up 20.7 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
    • Lydell Elmore grabbed 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
    • Wright hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Wright and Elmore were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Elmore collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    High Point

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    High Point Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Shenandoah

    W 108-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northwestern

    L 95-60

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Chowan

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Elon

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Guilford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    High Point at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

