Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (6-7) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6) at Burr Gymnasium on Monday, January 17, 2022. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Howard vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame vs Howard Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Notre Dame

-11

149.5 points

Key Stats for Howard vs. Notre Dame

  • The 71 points per game the Fighting Irish score are only 0.3 more points than the Bison allow (70.7).
  • The Bison score 12.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.3).
  • The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Bison allow to opponents.
  • The Bison have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 44% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin paces the Fighting Irish with 15.3 points per game and 1.1 assists, while also putting up 5.3 rebounds.
  • Paul Atkinson posts 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 59.8% from the field.
  • Blake Wesley posts 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nate Laszewski puts up a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Cormac Ryan averages 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Howard Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hawkins tops the Bison in assists (6.4 per game), and posts 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also delivers 2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Bison receive 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from William Settle.
  • Kyle Foster is the Bison's top scorer (14.3 points per game) and assist man (1.4), and contributes 3.8 rebounds.
  • Randy Brumant is posting a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.8 points and 1.1 assists, making 65.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Tai Bibbs gives the Bison 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Notre Dame at Howard

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Cavaliers

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with his team after they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
IMG Academy
High School Basketball

How to Watch IMG Academy vs. Montverde

2 minutes ago
harvard
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Dartmouth at Harvard in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Genoa

27 minutes ago
Paris FC Amiens Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Le Havre

27 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Howard in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Howard vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy