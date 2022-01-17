How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Howard Bison (6-7) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6) at Burr Gymnasium on Monday, January 17, 2022. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Howard vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Burr Gymnasium
Notre Dame
-11
149.5 points
Key Stats for Howard vs. Notre Dame
- The 71 points per game the Fighting Irish score are only 0.3 more points than the Bison allow (70.7).
- The Bison score 12.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.3).
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Bison allow to opponents.
- The Bison have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 44% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin paces the Fighting Irish with 15.3 points per game and 1.1 assists, while also putting up 5.3 rebounds.
- Paul Atkinson posts 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 59.8% from the field.
- Blake Wesley posts 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nate Laszewski puts up a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Cormac Ryan averages 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Howard Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins tops the Bison in assists (6.4 per game), and posts 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also delivers 2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Bison receive 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from William Settle.
- Kyle Foster is the Bison's top scorer (14.3 points per game) and assist man (1.4), and contributes 3.8 rebounds.
- Randy Brumant is posting a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.8 points and 1.1 assists, making 65.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Tai Bibbs gives the Bison 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
