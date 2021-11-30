Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

9:00 PM ET

ESPN

State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -4 139.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Notre Dame

The 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 11.9 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (62.4).

The Fighting Irish's 70.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 64.5 the Fighting Illini allow.

The Fighting Illini are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Coleman Hawkins averages 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 30% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kofi Cockburn paces the Fighting Illini at 15.8 points per game, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Da'Monte Williams averages a team-high 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 3.7 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 22.6% from the field.

Alfonso Plummer averages 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the floor and 47.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Curbelo paces his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Notre Dame Players to Watch