    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame

    Illinois vs Notre Dame Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Illinois

    -4

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Notre Dame

    • The 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 11.9 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (62.4).
    • The Fighting Irish's 70.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 64.5 the Fighting Illini allow.
    • The Fighting Illini are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
    • The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Coleman Hawkins averages 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 30% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kofi Cockburn paces the Fighting Illini at 15.8 points per game, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 6 rebounds.
    • Da'Monte Williams averages a team-high 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 3.7 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 22.6% from the field.
    • Alfonso Plummer averages 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the floor and 47.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Andre Curbelo paces his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • The Fighting Irish receive 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Paul Atkinson.
    • Nate Laszewski is the Fighting Irish's top rebounder (10.4 per game), and he averages 7.6 points and 1 assists.
    • Dane Goodwin is the Fighting Irish's top scorer (15 points per game), and he produces 0.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
    • Cormac Ryan is putting up 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
    • The Fighting Irish receive 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Blake Wesley.

    How To Watch

    Notre Dame at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
