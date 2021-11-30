Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame at Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Notre Dame travels to Illinois in the second game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Monday night.
    The Notre Dame men's basketball team travels to Illinois on Monday night coming off a 1–2 showing at the Maui Invitational. The Irish lost to Saint Mary's and Texas A&M but did get a win against Chaminade.

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Illinois Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Notre Dame at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Irish get right back at it Monday night against a very good Illinois team.

    Illinois will look to defend its home court and give the Big Ten a win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. If the Illini can beat the Irish, it will be the team's third straight win since losing two straight to Marquette and Cincinnati.

    Illinois is still trying to get back into the form that saw it come in second place in the Big Ten and earn a top seed in the NCAA tournament last year.

    Kofi Cockburn is a force down low, but the Illini have struggled to score at times and they will need to be better Monday night if they want to beat a Notre Dame team that is desperate for a big win.

    Nov 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) dribbles the ball around Jackson State Tigers forward Jamarcus Jones (31) in the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
