The Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: FOX

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Indiana

The Fighting Irish average 6.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Hoosiers allow (62.3).

The Hoosiers put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.

The Fighting Irish make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).

The Hoosiers' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 2.9 assists per game.

Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul Atkinson is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis puts up 19.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hoosiers.

The Indiana leaders in rebounding and assists are Race Thompson with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.6 points and 2.1 assists per game) and Xavier Johnson with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Parker Stewart is dependable from deep and leads the Hoosiers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.4 per game).

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Chaminade W 90-64 Away 11/24/2021 Texas A&M L 73-67 Home 11/29/2021 Illinois L 82-72 Away 12/3/2021 Boston College L 73-57 Away 12/11/2021 Kentucky W 66-62 Home 12/18/2021 Indiana - Home 12/20/2021 Western Michigan - Home 12/22/2021 Texas A&M-CC - Home 12/28/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 1/1/2022 Duke - Home 1/5/2022 North Carolina - Home

Indiana Schedule