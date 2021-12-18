How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Indiana
- The Fighting Irish average 6.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Hoosiers allow (62.3).
- The Hoosiers put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
- The Fighting Irish make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
- The Hoosiers' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 2.9 assists per game.
- Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul Atkinson is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis puts up 19.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hoosiers.
- The Indiana leaders in rebounding and assists are Race Thompson with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.6 points and 2.1 assists per game) and Xavier Johnson with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Parker Stewart is dependable from deep and leads the Hoosiers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.4 per game).
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Chaminade
W 90-64
Away
11/24/2021
Texas A&M
L 73-67
Home
11/29/2021
Illinois
L 82-72
Away
12/3/2021
Boston College
L 73-57
Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
W 66-62
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/1/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Marshall
W 90-79
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
L 112-110
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
W 68-55
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
L 64-59
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
W 81-49
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
12/29/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home