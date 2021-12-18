Skip to main content
    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Minor (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Indiana

    • The Fighting Irish average 6.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Hoosiers allow (62.3).
    • The Hoosiers put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
    • The Fighting Irish make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
    • The Hoosiers' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
    • Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 2.9 assists per game.
    • Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul Atkinson is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis puts up 19.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hoosiers.
    • The Indiana leaders in rebounding and assists are Race Thompson with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.6 points and 2.1 assists per game) and Xavier Johnson with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
    • Parker Stewart is dependable from deep and leads the Hoosiers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.4 per game).

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Chaminade

    W 90-64

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 73-67

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Illinois

    L 82-72

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boston College

    L 73-57

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    W 66-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    W 90-79

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    W 68-55

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 64-59

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    W 81-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Indiana vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

