How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Louisville vs Notre Dame Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Louisville

-2.5

138.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

  • The 69.3 points per game the Cardinals average are just 2.9 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.4).
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 71.0 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 67.1 the Cardinals allow.
  • This season, the Cardinals have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.
  • The Fighting Irish are shooting 45.2% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.1% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams puts up a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.9 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor.
  • Jarrod West is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.2), and also puts up 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Noah Locke leads his team in both points (10.8) and assists (0.9) per game, and also posts 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Matt Cross is averaging 7.2 points, 0.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Dre Davis puts up 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin is posting team highs in points (15.4 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is delivering 5.0 rebounds, making 50.8% of his shots from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
  • Paul Atkinson is posting 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 59.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Fighting Irish receive 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Blake Wesley.
  • Nate Laszewski is No. 1 on the Fighting Irish in rebounding (7.4 per game), and produces 8.5 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Cormac Ryan is averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Notre Dame at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
