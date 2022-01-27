How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Notre Dame defeated Louisville 82-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) will host the NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. NC State

The Fighting Irish put up 71.6 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 66.6 the Fighting Irish allow.

The Fighting Irish make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, averaging 3.5 assists in each contest.

Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Blake Wesley is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Paul Atkinson leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron holds the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19 per game), rebounds (9.2 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).

Terquavion Smith knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.

NC State's leader in steals is Seabron (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona (two per game).

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Georgia Tech W 72-68 Away 1/12/2022 Clemson W 72-56 Home 1/15/2022 Virginia Tech L 79-73 Away 1/17/2022 Howard W 71-68 Away 1/22/2022 Louisville W 82-70 Away 1/26/2022 NC State - Home 1/29/2022 Virginia - Home 1/31/2022 Duke - Home 2/2/2022 Miami - Away 2/5/2022 NC State - Away 2/9/2022 Louisville - Home

NC State Schedule