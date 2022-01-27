Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Notre Dame defeated Louisville 82-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) will host the NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. NC State

  • The Fighting Irish put up 71.6 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 66.6 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • The Fighting Irish make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, averaging 3.5 assists in each contest.
  • Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Blake Wesley is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Paul Atkinson leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron holds the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19 per game), rebounds (9.2 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).
  • Terquavion Smith knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.
  • NC State's leader in steals is Seabron (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona (two per game).

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Georgia Tech

W 72-68

Away

1/12/2022

Clemson

W 72-56

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia Tech

L 79-73

Away

1/17/2022

Howard

W 71-68

Away

1/22/2022

Louisville

W 82-70

Away

1/26/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/31/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/2/2022

Miami

-

Away

2/5/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/9/2022

Louisville

-

Home

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Clemson

L 70-65

Home

1/12/2022

Louisville

W 79-63

Away

1/15/2022

Duke

L 88-73

Away

1/19/2022

Virginia Tech

L 62-59

Home

1/22/2022

Virginia

W 77-63

Home

1/26/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

1/29/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/2/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

2/5/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

2/9/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/12/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

NC State at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

