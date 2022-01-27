How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) will host the NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. NC State
- The Fighting Irish put up 71.6 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 66.6 the Fighting Irish allow.
- The Fighting Irish make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, averaging 3.5 assists in each contest.
- Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Blake Wesley is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Paul Atkinson leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron holds the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19 per game), rebounds (9.2 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).
- Terquavion Smith knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.
- NC State's leader in steals is Seabron (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona (two per game).
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
W 72-68
Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
W 72-56
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
L 79-73
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
W 71-68
Away
1/22/2022
Louisville
W 82-70
Away
1/26/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/31/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/2/2022
Miami
-
Away
2/5/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/9/2022
Louisville
-
Home
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
L 70-65
Home
1/12/2022
Louisville
W 79-63
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
L 88-73
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
L 62-59
Home
1/22/2022
Virginia
W 77-63
Home
1/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/29/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
2/2/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
2/9/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
2/12/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away