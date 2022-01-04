Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
- The 70.1 points per game the Fighting Irish score are the same as the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels average 14.1 more points per game (79.5) than the Fighting Irish allow (65.4).
- The Fighting Irish make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Tar Heels have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.2 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, distributing 3.0 assists in each contest.
- Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul Atkinson is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Caleb Love collects 15.6 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Tar Heels' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Armando Bacot is at the top of the North Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.3 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
- Love is dependable from three-point range and leads the Tar Heels with 2.1 made threes per game.
- North Carolina's leader in steals is Love with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bacot with 1.6 per game.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
W 66-62
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
L 64-56
Home
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
W 85-52
Home
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 83-73
Home
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
W 68-67
Away
1/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
-
Away
1/22/2022
Louisville
-
Away
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Elon
W 80-63
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
W 74-61
Home
12/18/2021
Kentucky
L 98-69
Away
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
W 70-50
Home
1/2/2022
Boston College
W 91-65
Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/18/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/22/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/26/2022
Boston College
-
Home