Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles between Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

The 70.1 points per game the Fighting Irish score are the same as the Tar Heels allow.

The Tar Heels average 14.1 more points per game (79.5) than the Fighting Irish allow (65.4).

The Fighting Irish make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Tar Heels have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.2 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, distributing 3.0 assists in each contest.

Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul Atkinson is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Caleb Love collects 15.6 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Tar Heels' leaderboards for those statistics.

Armando Bacot is at the top of the North Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.3 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.

Love is dependable from three-point range and leads the Tar Heels with 2.1 made threes per game.

North Carolina's leader in steals is Love with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bacot with 1.6 per game.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Kentucky W 66-62 Home 12/18/2021 Indiana L 64-56 Home 12/20/2021 Western Michigan W 85-52 Home 12/22/2021 Texas A&M-CC W 83-73 Home 12/28/2021 Pittsburgh W 68-67 Away 1/5/2022 North Carolina - Home 1/8/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 1/12/2022 Clemson - Home 1/15/2022 Virginia Tech - Away 1/17/2022 Howard - Away 1/22/2022 Louisville - Away

North Carolina Schedule