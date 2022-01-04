Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles between Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

    • The 70.1 points per game the Fighting Irish score are the same as the Tar Heels allow.
    • The Tar Heels average 14.1 more points per game (79.5) than the Fighting Irish allow (65.4).
    • The Fighting Irish make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Tar Heels have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Dane Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
    • Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.2 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, distributing 3.0 assists in each contest.
    • Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul Atkinson is Notre Dame's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Caleb Love collects 15.6 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Tar Heels' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Armando Bacot is at the top of the North Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.3 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
    • Love is dependable from three-point range and leads the Tar Heels with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • North Carolina's leader in steals is Love with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bacot with 1.6 per game.

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    W 66-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    L 64-56

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 85-52

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    W 83-73

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 68-67

    Away

    1/5/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Howard

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    W 80-63

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    W 74-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    L 98-69

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 70-50

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Boston College

    W 91-65

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    1/26/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    North Carolina at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

