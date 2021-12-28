Notre Dame and Pitt each go for a first ACC win Tuesday night.

The Notre Dame men's basketball team heads to Pitt on Tuesday night on a two-game winning streak that has got the Irish back over .500 with a 6–5 record.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Pitt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Notre Dame at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been an interesting season for the Irish, as they have struggled at times but also have a huge upset win over Kentucky. The win against the Wildcats is the only win of the year against a major conference opponent for Notre Dame.

On Tuesday, the Irish will look to get their second such win and their first ACC win against a Pitt team that is also coming into the game on a two-game winning streak.

The Panthers have won three of their last four after starting the year just 2–6. The early part of the season brought a lot of near-misses, as they lost to Minnesota and Virginia by one point in back-to-back to games.

Pitt hopes the last two weeks are the start of getting over that hump, as the Panthers enter the thick of their ACC schedule starting with Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.