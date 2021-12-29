Publish date:
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-5, 0-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC play against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-7, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Notre Dame
-4
127 points
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame
- The Fighting Irish average 70.3 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 63.7 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers average just 4.6 fewer points per game (60.7) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (65.3).
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin paces his squad in points per game (15.3), and also averages 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Paul Atkinson posts 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Blake Wesley posts 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nate Laszewski leads the Fighting Irish at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 7.8 points.
- Cormac Ryan is posting 8.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is No. 1 on the Panthers in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and averages 1.5 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Femi Odukale is averaging a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 38.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is putting up 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Panthers get 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
- The Panthers get 10.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Jamarius Burton.
How To Watch
December
28
2021
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)