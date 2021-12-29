Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Dolphins guard Jordan Davis (11) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) and forward Nate Santos (right) defend during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-5, 0-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC play against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-7, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame

    Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -4

    127 points

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame

    • The Fighting Irish average 70.3 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 63.7 the Panthers give up.
    • The Panthers average just 4.6 fewer points per game (60.7) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (65.3).
    • The Fighting Irish are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Panthers allow to opponents.
    • The Panthers have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Dane Goodwin paces his squad in points per game (15.3), and also averages 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Paul Atkinson posts 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Blake Wesley posts 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Nate Laszewski leads the Fighting Irish at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 7.8 points.
    • Cormac Ryan is posting 8.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley is No. 1 on the Panthers in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and averages 1.5 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Femi Odukale is averaging a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 38.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
    • Mouhamadou Gueye is putting up 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Panthers get 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
    • The Panthers get 10.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Jamarius Burton.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

