The Pittsburgh Panthers (11-19, 6-13 ACC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-9, 14-5 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

The Fighting Irish score just 4.3 more points per game (72.1) than the Panthers allow (67.8).

The Panthers' 62.3 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 66.6 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.

The Fighting Irish make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Blake Wesley leads the Fighting Irish in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Paul Atkinson leads Notre Dame in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Prentiss Hubb leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.

Dane Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Wesley and Atkinson lead Notre Dame on the defensive end, with Wesley leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Atkinson in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley sits on top of the Panthers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Pittsburgh's assist leader is Femi Odukale with 3.5 per game. He also averages 11.3 points per game and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.

Mouhamadou Gueye is consistent from distance and leads the Panthers with 1.3 made threes per game.

Odukale (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Pittsburgh while Gueye (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Boston College W 99-95 Home 2/19/2022 Wake Forest L 79-74 Away 2/23/2022 Syracuse W 79-69 Home 2/26/2022 Georgia Tech W 90-56 Home 3/2/2022 Florida State L 74-70 Away 3/5/2022 Pittsburgh - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule