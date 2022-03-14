How to Watch the First Four Matchup: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers

Notre Dame and Rutgers will square off in one of the First Four games for this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

Notre Dame, despite a 15–5 record in the ACC, barely snuck into the 2022 NCAA tournament field, earning a No. 11 seed in the West Region. For the Fighting Irish’s efforts, they’ll get a solid Rutgers team that finished as one of nine Big Ten squads in this year’s field in the First Four.

How to Watch the First Four matchup between No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 11 Rutgers:

Game Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:10 p.m ET

TV: truTV

This year’s First Four games will take place in Dayton, Ohio as usual. The other three contests are No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming, No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 Texas Southern and No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State.

Notre Dame’s 2021–22 season got off to a rocky start, with five non-conference losses, but the Fighting Irish put it together once ACC play started. The team finished with a 22–10 mark after a loss to Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the league’s postseason tournament.

Rutgers also posted five non-conference losses, but rebounded to finish with a 12–8 record in the Big Ten, arguably the nation’s most difficult conference. The Scarlet Knights fell to Iowa, the eventual league champion, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The winner of Wednesday night’s game will face No. 6 Alabama on Friday.

