Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Four No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 11 Rutgers Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame and Rutgers will square off in one of the First Four games for this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

Notre Dame, despite a 15–5 record in the ACC, barely snuck into the 2022 NCAA tournament field, earning a No. 11 seed in the West Region. For the Fighting Irish’s efforts, they’ll get a solid Rutgers team that finished as one of nine Big Ten squads in this year’s field in the First Four.

How to Watch the First Four matchup between No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 11 Rutgers:

Game Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Game Time:  9:10 p.m ET

TV: truTV

This year’s First Four games will take place in Dayton, Ohio as usual. The other three contests are No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming, No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 Texas Southern and No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State.

Notre Dame’s 2021–22 season got off to a rocky start, with five non-conference losses, but the Fighting Irish put it together once ACC play started. The team finished with a 22–10 mark after a loss to Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the league’s postseason tournament.

Rutgers also posted five non-conference losses, but rebounded to finish with a 12–8 record in the Big Ten, arguably the nation’s most difficult conference. The Scarlet Knights fell to Iowa, the eventual league champion, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The winner of Wednesday night’s game will face No. 6 Alabama on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Notre Dame basketball guard Dane Goodwin takes a three in front of the Fighting Irish bench.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Four Matchup: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers

By Matt Lombardi13 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch América vs. Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) go up for a rebound in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) go up for a rebound in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Santos Laguna
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Gualaceo vs Emelec

By Justin Carter3 hours ago
USATSI_17884415
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Islanders

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy