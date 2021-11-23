Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs at 11:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Last year, the Gaels recorded 64.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Fighting Irish gave up.
- The Fighting Irish scored an average of 72.7 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 62.6 the Gaels allowed to opponents.
- The Gaels made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- The Fighting Irish shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Tommy Kuhse scored 12.8 points and distributed 5.0 assists per game last season.
- Kyle Bowen averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 4.0 PPG average.
- Dan Fotu hit an average of 1.0 shot per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Kuhse averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Matthias Tass collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Prentiss Hubb scored 14.6 points per game last season along with 5.8 assists.
- Nate Laszewski pulled down 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 13.3 points a contest.
- Hubb knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Cormac Ryan averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski collected 0.6 blocks per contest.
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 87-68
Home
11/12/2021
Texas Southern
W 67-58
Home
11/15/2021
Southern Utah
W 70-51
Home
11/17/2021
Bellarmine
W 73-64
Home
11/22/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/29/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/2/2021
Utah State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCSB
-
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
CSU Northridge
W 68-52
Home
11/16/2021
High Point
W 70-61
Home
11/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
11/29/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/3/2021
Boston College
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
