Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs at 11:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • Last year, the Gaels recorded 64.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Fighting Irish gave up.
    • The Fighting Irish scored an average of 72.7 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 62.6 the Gaels allowed to opponents.
    • The Gaels made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
    • The Fighting Irish shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Tommy Kuhse scored 12.8 points and distributed 5.0 assists per game last season.
    • Kyle Bowen averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 4.0 PPG average.
    • Dan Fotu hit an average of 1.0 shot per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Kuhse averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Matthias Tass collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Prentiss Hubb scored 14.6 points per game last season along with 5.8 assists.
    • Nate Laszewski pulled down 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 13.3 points a contest.
    • Hubb knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Cormac Ryan averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 87-68

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 67-58

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 70-51

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    High Point

    W 70-61

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Saint Mary's vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs Notre Dame

    16 seconds ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    16 seconds ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    16 seconds ago
    Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) celebrate after a Gonzaga score
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs Gonzaga

    30 minutes ago
    USC Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Dixie State at USC

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dixie State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Alcorn State Braves at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 84-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Alcorn State Braves at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 84-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy