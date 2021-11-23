Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Last year, the Gaels recorded 64.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Fighting Irish gave up.

The Fighting Irish scored an average of 72.7 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 62.6 the Gaels allowed to opponents.

The Gaels made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

The Fighting Irish shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Tommy Kuhse scored 12.8 points and distributed 5.0 assists per game last season.

Kyle Bowen averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 4.0 PPG average.

Dan Fotu hit an average of 1.0 shot per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Kuhse averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Matthias Tass collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Prentiss Hubb scored 14.6 points per game last season along with 5.8 assists.

Nate Laszewski pulled down 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 13.3 points a contest.

Hubb knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Cormac Ryan averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Laszewski collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Prairie View A&M W 87-68 Home 11/12/2021 Texas Southern W 67-58 Home 11/15/2021 Southern Utah W 70-51 Home 11/17/2021 Bellarmine W 73-64 Home 11/22/2021 Notre Dame - Away 11/29/2021 UC Riverside - Home 12/2/2021 Utah State - Away 12/4/2021 Colorado State - Away 12/11/2021 UCSB - Home 12/17/2021 San Diego State - Away

Notre Dame Schedule