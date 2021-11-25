Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Last year, the Fighting Irish put up 72.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.9 the Aggies allowed.

The Aggies' 64.3 points per game last year were 10.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Fighting Irish gave up to opponents.

The Fighting Irish made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

The Aggies shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Prentiss Hubb scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.8 assists per game last season.

Nate Laszewski grabbed an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game last season.

Hubb knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Cormac Ryan and Laszewski were defensive standouts last season, with Ryan averaging 1.0 steal per game and Laszewski collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson scores 12.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aggies.

Henry Coleman III puts up a stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 11.0 points and 0.7 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per matchup.

Andre Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Javonte Brown with 1.0 per game.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 CSU Northridge W 68-52 Home 11/16/2021 High Point W 70-61 Home 11/22/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) L 62-59 Home 11/23/2021 Chaminade W 90-64 Away 11/24/2021 Texas A&M - Home 11/29/2021 Illinois - Away 12/3/2021 Boston College - Away 12/11/2021 Kentucky - Home 12/18/2021 Indiana - Away 12/20/2021 Western Michigan - Home

Texas A&M Schedule