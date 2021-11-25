Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 11:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
- Last year, the Fighting Irish put up 72.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.9 the Aggies allowed.
- The Aggies' 64.3 points per game last year were 10.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Fighting Irish gave up to opponents.
- The Fighting Irish made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- The Aggies shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Prentiss Hubb scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.8 assists per game last season.
- Nate Laszewski grabbed an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game last season.
- Hubb knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Cormac Ryan and Laszewski were defensive standouts last season, with Ryan averaging 1.0 steal per game and Laszewski collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson scores 12.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aggies.
- Henry Coleman III puts up a stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 11.0 points and 0.7 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per matchup.
- Andre Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Javonte Brown with 1.0 per game.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
CSU Northridge
W 68-52
Home
11/16/2021
High Point
W 70-61
Home
11/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 62-59
Home
11/23/2021
Chaminade
W 90-64
Away
11/24/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
11/29/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/3/2021
Boston College
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Abilene Christian
W 81-80
Home
11/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 86-65
Home
11/17/2021
Houston Baptist
W 73-39
Home
11/22/2021
Wisconsin
L 69-58
Away
11/23/2021
Butler
W 57-50
Away
11/24/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/30/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
12/11/2021
TCU
-
Home
12/14/2021
Tulane
-
Home
12/18/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home