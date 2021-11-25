Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 11:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

    • Last year, the Fighting Irish put up 72.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.9 the Aggies allowed.
    • The Aggies' 64.3 points per game last year were 10.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Fighting Irish gave up to opponents.
    • The Fighting Irish made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
    • The Aggies shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Prentiss Hubb scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.8 assists per game last season.
    • Nate Laszewski grabbed an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game last season.
    • Hubb knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Cormac Ryan and Laszewski were defensive standouts last season, with Ryan averaging 1.0 steal per game and Laszewski collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Quenton Jackson scores 12.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aggies.
    • Henry Coleman III puts up a stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 11.0 points and 0.7 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per matchup.
    • Andre Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Javonte Brown with 1.0 per game.

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    High Point

    W 70-61

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 62-59

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Chaminade

    W 90-64

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    Texas A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Abilene Christian

    W 81-80

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    W 86-65

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Houston Baptist

    W 73-39

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 69-58

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Butler

    W 57-50

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU

    1 hour ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators vs. Sharks

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

    2 hours ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy