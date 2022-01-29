Jan 24, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

The Fighting Irish average 71.7 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 59.4 the Cavaliers allow.

The Cavaliers score just 3.9 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Fighting Irish give up to opponents (66.5).

This season, the Fighting Irish have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

The Cavaliers are shooting 45% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 43.9% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 3.6 assists per game.

Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Paul Atkinson, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner averages 14 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Reece Beekman records more assists than any other Virginia player with five per game. He also averages 8 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.

Kihei Clark is dependable from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 1.7 made threes per game.

Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick with 2.7 per game.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Clemson W 72-56 Home 1/15/2022 Virginia Tech L 79-73 Away 1/17/2022 Howard W 71-68 Away 1/22/2022 Louisville W 82-70 Away 1/26/2022 NC State W 73-65 Home 1/29/2022 Virginia - Home 1/31/2022 Duke - Home 2/2/2022 Miami - Away 2/5/2022 NC State - Away 2/9/2022 Louisville - Home 2/12/2022 Clemson - Away

Virginia Schedule