How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

  • The Fighting Irish average 71.7 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 59.4 the Cavaliers allow.
  • The Cavaliers score just 3.9 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Fighting Irish give up to opponents (66.5).
  • This season, the Fighting Irish have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 43.9% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 3.6 assists per game.
  • Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Paul Atkinson, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner averages 14 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Reece Beekman records more assists than any other Virginia player with five per game. He also averages 8 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Kihei Clark is dependable from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick with 2.7 per game.

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Clemson

W 72-56

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia Tech

L 79-73

Away

1/17/2022

Howard

W 71-68

Away

1/22/2022

Louisville

W 82-70

Away

1/26/2022

NC State

W 73-65

Home

1/29/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/31/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/2/2022

Miami

-

Away

2/5/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/9/2022

Louisville

-

Home

2/12/2022

Clemson

-

Away

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Virginia Tech

W 54-52

Home

1/15/2022

Wake Forest

L 63-55

Home

1/19/2022

Pittsburgh

W 66-61

Away

1/22/2022

NC State

L 77-63

Away

1/24/2022

Louisville

W 64-52

Home

1/29/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/1/2022

Boston College

-

Home

2/5/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/7/2022

Duke

-

Away

2/12/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

2/14/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Virginia at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
