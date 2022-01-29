How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Virginia
- The Fighting Irish average 71.7 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 59.4 the Cavaliers allow.
- The Cavaliers score just 3.9 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Fighting Irish give up to opponents (66.5).
- This season, the Fighting Irish have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 43.9% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Notre Dame's leading rebounder is Nate Laszewski averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Prentiss Hubb and his 3.6 assists per game.
- Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Paul Atkinson, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner averages 14 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Reece Beekman records more assists than any other Virginia player with five per game. He also averages 8 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Kihei Clark is dependable from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick with 2.7 per game.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
W 72-56
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
L 79-73
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
W 71-68
Away
1/22/2022
Louisville
W 82-70
Away
1/26/2022
NC State
W 73-65
Home
1/29/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/31/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/2/2022
Miami
-
Away
2/5/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/9/2022
Louisville
-
Home
2/12/2022
Clemson
-
Away
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Virginia Tech
W 54-52
Home
1/15/2022
Wake Forest
L 63-55
Home
1/19/2022
Pittsburgh
W 66-61
Away
1/22/2022
NC State
L 77-63
Away
1/24/2022
Louisville
W 64-52
Home
1/29/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/1/2022
Boston College
-
Home
2/5/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/7/2022
Duke
-
Away
2/12/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/14/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away