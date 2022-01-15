How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 4-1 ACC) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7, 0-4 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -6.5 131.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

The Hokies score just 3.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Irish give up (65.5).

The Fighting Irish's 70.9 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 58.4 the Hokies give up to opponents.

This season, the Hokies have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.

The Fighting Irish's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma is tops on his squad in both points (15.7) and assists (2.0) per contest, and also puts up 6.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Justyn Mutts posts a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.4 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field.

Hunter Cattoor is putting up 10.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Nahiem Alleyne averages 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 32.2% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Storm Murphy leads the Hokies at 2.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 1.6 rebounds and 8.7 points.

Notre Dame Players to Watch