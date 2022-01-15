Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 4-1 ACC) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7, 0-4 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia Tech

-6.5

131.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

  • The Hokies score just 3.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Irish give up (65.5).
  • The Fighting Irish's 70.9 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 58.4 the Hokies give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Hokies have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Fighting Irish's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma is tops on his squad in both points (15.7) and assists (2.0) per contest, and also puts up 6.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Justyn Mutts posts a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.4 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field.
  • Hunter Cattoor is putting up 10.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Nahiem Alleyne averages 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 32.2% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Storm Murphy leads the Hokies at 2.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 1.6 rebounds and 8.7 points.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin is posting a team-leading 15.4 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 49.7% of his shots from the field and 45.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
  • The Fighting Irish receive 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Paul Atkinson.
  • Blake Wesley is posting 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.
  • Nate Laszewski is the Fighting Irish's top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he posts 8.1 points and 0.9 assists.
  • The Fighting Irish receive 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Cormac Ryan.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
