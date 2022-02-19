Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots between Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) and forward Dallas Walton (13) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6 ACC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wake Forest vs Notre Dame Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wake Forest

-5.5

143 points

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame

  • The Demon Deacons average 78.4 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.2 the Fighting Irish give up.
  • The Fighting Irish score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 68.8 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
  • The Demon Deacons make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • The Fighting Irish have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams is tops on his squad in points (19.8), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 53.2% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jake Laravia puts up 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Dallas Walton is putting up 8.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Daivien Williamson posts 12.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Isaiah Mucius is putting up 9.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Paul Atkinson is averaging a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.4 points and 1.5 assists, making 59.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Dane Goodwin is the Fighting Irish's top scorer (15.1 points per game), and he produces 1.3 assists and 5 rebounds.
  • Blake Wesley is posting 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
  • The Fighting Irish receive 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Nate Laszewski.
  • Prentiss Hubb is putting up a team-best 3.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

