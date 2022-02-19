How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6 ACC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-5.5
143 points
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame
- The Demon Deacons average 78.4 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.2 the Fighting Irish give up.
- The Fighting Irish score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 68.8 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- The Demon Deacons make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- The Fighting Irish have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams is tops on his squad in points (19.8), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 53.2% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia puts up 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dallas Walton is putting up 8.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
- Daivien Williamson posts 12.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Isaiah Mucius is putting up 9.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Paul Atkinson is averaging a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.4 points and 1.5 assists, making 59.1% of his shots from the field.
- Dane Goodwin is the Fighting Irish's top scorer (15.1 points per game), and he produces 1.3 assists and 5 rebounds.
- Blake Wesley is posting 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- The Fighting Irish receive 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Nate Laszewski.
- Prentiss Hubb is putting up a team-best 3.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
