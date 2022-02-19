How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots between Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) and forward Dallas Walton (13) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6 ACC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -5.5 143 points

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame

The Demon Deacons average 78.4 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.2 the Fighting Irish give up.

The Fighting Irish score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 68.8 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

The Demon Deacons make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

The Fighting Irish have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams is tops on his squad in points (19.8), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 53.2% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia puts up 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dallas Walton is putting up 8.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Daivien Williamson posts 12.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Mucius is putting up 9.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch