    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) go up against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan

    • The Fighting Irish record 67.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 78.6 the Broncos allow.
    • The Broncos score just 1.9 more points per game (67.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (65.9).
    • The Fighting Irish make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
    • The Broncos have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
    • Nate Laszewski leads Notre Dame in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Prentiss Hubb leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
    • Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Paul Atkinson and Laszewski lead Notre Dame on the defensive end, with Atkinson leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Laszewski in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Lamar Norman Jr. racks up 18.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Broncos.
    • Western Michigan's leader in rebounds is Markeese Hastings with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Adrian Martin with 2.1 per game.
    • Norman is the most prolific from distance for the Broncos, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
    • Western Michigan's leader in steals is Mack Smith with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Titus Wright with 0.6 per game.

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 73-67

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Illinois

    L 82-72

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boston College

    L 73-57

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    W 66-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    L 64-56

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    Western Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    W 93-85

    Away

    11/28/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 81-77

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Valparaiso

    L 71-60

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    L 83-64

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Aquinas (MI)

    W 67-56

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Western Michigan at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

