How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) go up against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan
- The Fighting Irish record 67.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 78.6 the Broncos allow.
- The Broncos score just 1.9 more points per game (67.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (65.9).
- The Fighting Irish make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- The Broncos have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Nate Laszewski leads Notre Dame in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Prentiss Hubb leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
- Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Paul Atkinson and Laszewski lead Notre Dame on the defensive end, with Atkinson leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Laszewski in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Lamar Norman Jr. racks up 18.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Broncos.
- Western Michigan's leader in rebounds is Markeese Hastings with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Adrian Martin with 2.1 per game.
- Norman is the most prolific from distance for the Broncos, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Western Michigan's leader in steals is Mack Smith with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Titus Wright with 0.6 per game.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Texas A&M
L 73-67
Home
11/29/2021
Illinois
L 82-72
Away
12/3/2021
Boston College
L 73-57
Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
W 66-62
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
L 64-56
Home
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/1/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Western Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
W 93-85
Away
11/28/2021
SE Louisiana
W 81-77
Away
12/5/2021
Valparaiso
L 71-60
Home
12/11/2021
Detroit Mercy
L 83-64
Away
12/17/2021
Aquinas (MI)
W 67-56
Home
12/20/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
12/29/2021
Toledo
-
Away
1/1/2022
Ohio
-
Home
1/4/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
1/8/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
1/11/2022
Buffalo
-
Home
