Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) go up against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan

The Fighting Irish record 67.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 78.6 the Broncos allow.

The Broncos score just 1.9 more points per game (67.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (65.9).

The Fighting Irish make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

The Broncos have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish have averaged.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

The Fighting Irish scoring leader is Dane Goodwin, who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Nate Laszewski leads Notre Dame in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Prentiss Hubb leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.

Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Paul Atkinson and Laszewski lead Notre Dame on the defensive end, with Atkinson leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Laszewski in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Lamar Norman Jr. racks up 18.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Broncos.

Western Michigan's leader in rebounds is Markeese Hastings with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Adrian Martin with 2.1 per game.

Norman is the most prolific from distance for the Broncos, hitting 3.6 threes per game.

Western Michigan's leader in steals is Mack Smith with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Titus Wright with 0.6 per game.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Texas A&M L 73-67 Home 11/29/2021 Illinois L 82-72 Away 12/3/2021 Boston College L 73-57 Away 12/11/2021 Kentucky W 66-62 Home 12/18/2021 Indiana L 64-56 Home 12/20/2021 Western Michigan - Home 12/22/2021 Texas A&M-CC - Home 12/28/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 1/1/2022 Duke - Home 1/5/2022 North Carolina - Home 1/8/2022 Georgia Tech - Away

Western Michigan Schedule