How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

Seton Hall looks to extend its winning streak to four straight when it hosts Nyack College on Saturday afternoon.

Seton Hall has been one of the surprise teams in the country this year. It has started the season 6-1 and has a big road win over then-No. 4 Michigan in the Gavitt Tip-Off games.

How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Pirates did stumble in their first game in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off against Ohio State but have bounced back with three straight wins. The Pirates have used their size and good shooting to lead them to a great start.

Seton Hall has played well enough to compete in a very good Big East conference this year, but it can't take its eyes off of Nyack College on Saturday afternoon.

Nyack Collge is a small private college in New York and will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball on Saturday.

They come in just 2-4 but have shown they can score a lot of points, but the competition will be much better against Seton Hall.

