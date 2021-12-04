Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Seton Hall looks to extend its winning streak to four straight when it hosts Nyack College on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Seton Hall has been one of the surprise teams in the country this year. It has started the season 6-1 and has a big road win over then-No. 4 Michigan in the Gavitt Tip-Off games.

    How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the Nyack College at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pirates did stumble in their first game in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off against Ohio State but have bounced back with three straight wins. The Pirates have used their size and good shooting to lead them to a great start.

    Seton Hall has played well enough to compete in a very good Big East conference this year, but it can't take its eyes off of Nyack College on Saturday afternoon.

    Nyack Collge is a small private college in New York and will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball on Saturday.

    They come in just 2-4 but have shown they can score a lot of points, but the competition will be much better against Seton Hall.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Nyack College at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16836497
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Third Round

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Will Matthews (2) runs against Utah State Aggies defensive end Elijah Shelton (41) in the fourth quarter during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

    2 minutes ago
    memphis basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Joseph's at Villanova

    2 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    miami hurricanes basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Miami in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    seton hall basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    robert morris
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16881569
    College Football

    How to Watch Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy