How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seton Hall has been one of the surprise teams in the country this year. It has started the season 6-1 and has a big road win over then-No. 4 Michigan in the Gavitt Tip-Off games.
How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021
Game Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 2
The Pirates did stumble in their first game in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off against Ohio State but have bounced back with three straight wins. The Pirates have used their size and good shooting to lead them to a great start.
Seton Hall has played well enough to compete in a very good Big East conference this year, but it can't take its eyes off of Nyack College on Saturday afternoon.
Nyack Collge is a small private college in New York and will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball on Saturday.
They come in just 2-4 but have shown they can score a lot of points, but the competition will be much better against Seton Hall.
