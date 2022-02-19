Oakland vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Oakland vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-8, 11-4 Horizon) will host the Wright State Raiders (15-12, 12-6 Horizon) after winning 10 straight home games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.
How to Watch Oakland vs. Wright State
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Athletics Center O'rena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oakland vs. Wright State
- The 75.9 points per game the Golden Grizzlies score are just 4.5 more points than the Raiders allow (71.4).
- The Raiders put up 6.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (68.2).
- The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Raiders have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.
Oakland Players to Watch
- Jamal Cain leads the Golden Grizzlies in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Moore is Oakland's best passer, distributing 8.1 assists per game while scoring 15 PPG.
- The Golden Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Blake Lampman, who knocks down two threes per game.
- Moore is Oakland's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while Trey Townsend leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden racks up 19.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Raiders.
- Wright State's leader in rebounds is Grant Basile with 8.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Calvin with 2.9 per game.
- Calvin is reliable from three-point range and leads the Raiders with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Wright State's leader in steals is Calvin with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Basile with 1.6 per game.
Oakland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Northern Kentucky
L 87-78
Away
2/5/2022
Wright State
L 75-64
Away
2/9/2022
Youngstown State
L 78-71
Away
2/11/2022
Robert Morris
W 71-68
Away
2/13/2022
Detroit Mercy
W 75-59
Home
2/18/2022
Wright State
-
Home
2/20/2022
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
2/24/2022
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
2/26/2022
Cleveland State
-
Home
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Detroit Mercy
W 90-59
Home
2/5/2022
Oakland
W 75-64
Home
2/9/2022
Green Bay
W 79-62
Away
2/11/2022
Milwaukee
L 60-57
Away
2/13/2022
Northern Kentucky
L 75-71
Home
2/18/2022
Oakland
-
Away
2/20/2022
Detroit Mercy
-
Away
2/24/2022
Youngstown State
-
Home
2/26/2022
Robert Morris
-
Home
How To Watch
February
18
2022
Wright State at Oakland
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)