Oakland vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-8, 11-4 Horizon) will host the Wright State Raiders (15-12, 12-6 Horizon) after winning 10 straight home games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.

How to Watch Oakland vs. Wright State

Key Stats for Oakland vs. Wright State

  • The 75.9 points per game the Golden Grizzlies score are just 4.5 more points than the Raiders allow (71.4).
  • The Raiders put up 6.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (68.2).
  • The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Raiders allow to opponents.
  • The Raiders have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Jamal Cain leads the Golden Grizzlies in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jalen Moore is Oakland's best passer, distributing 8.1 assists per game while scoring 15 PPG.
  • The Golden Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Blake Lampman, who knocks down two threes per game.
  • Moore is Oakland's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while Trey Townsend leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Tanner Holden racks up 19.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Raiders.
  • Wright State's leader in rebounds is Grant Basile with 8.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Calvin with 2.9 per game.
  • Calvin is reliable from three-point range and leads the Raiders with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • Wright State's leader in steals is Calvin with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Basile with 1.6 per game.

Oakland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Northern Kentucky

L 87-78

Away

2/5/2022

Wright State

L 75-64

Away

2/9/2022

Youngstown State

L 78-71

Away

2/11/2022

Robert Morris

W 71-68

Away

2/13/2022

Detroit Mercy

W 75-59

Home

2/18/2022

Wright State

-

Home

2/20/2022

Northern Kentucky

-

Home

2/24/2022

Purdue Fort Wayne

-

Home

2/26/2022

Cleveland State

-

Home

Wright State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Detroit Mercy

W 90-59

Home

2/5/2022

Oakland

W 75-64

Home

2/9/2022

Green Bay

W 79-62

Away

2/11/2022

Milwaukee

L 60-57

Away

2/13/2022

Northern Kentucky

L 75-71

Home

2/18/2022

Oakland

-

Away

2/20/2022

Detroit Mercy

-

Away

2/24/2022

Youngstown State

-

Home

2/26/2022

Robert Morris

-

Home

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Wright State at Oakland

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UMass Minnesota Duluth Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Wright State at Oakland in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) and forward Julian Reese (10)] celebrates as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) looks away during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wright State vs. Oakland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oakland vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal with center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy