How to Watch Ohio at Buffalo in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio travels to MAC rival Buffalo on Friday night looking to win its second straight game

Ohio saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end on Friday when it lost to Toledo 87-69. The Bobcats, though, were able to bounce back on Tuesday with a 74-62 win over Northern Illinois.

How to Watch Ohio at Buffalo in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Ohio at Buffalo game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win got them  to 6-1 in the MAC and has them just a game back of first place Toledo. 

The loss to the Rockets was just their third of the year as they are an impressive 15-3 on the season and have looked like one of the best mid-major teams in the country.

Friday night they get another tough test when they travel to take on a Buffalo team who has won four of its last five.

The Bulls lost their last game to Toledo on Tuesday, but had won four in a row before that. 

The loss dropped them to just 4-3 in the MAC as their up and down year continued. 

The Bulls have shown flashes of being a really good team but just haven't found that consistency yet. A win against Ohio would be a big step in getting them back on track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_17563934
