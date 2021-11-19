John Calipari's collection of transfers and freshmen are leading the Wildcats back to the top in men's college basketball.

Since going toe-to-toe with No. 7 Duke (though coming out with a loss), No. 13 Kentucky has looked more and more like an elite men's college basketball team. They won their next two games by 40 and 25 points.

How to Watch Bobcats vs. Wildcats:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

John Calipari’s decision to dive into the transfer portal headfirst in a talent search has paid off off early. Newcomers Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady and Sahvir Wheeler have brought experience and production to the floor for the Wildcats.

CJ Fredrick, one of the highly-anticipated transfers, will not suit up for Kentucky this season as he continues to rehab from a hamstring injury. Fredrick had offseason surgery on his leg, but his recovery never allowed him to get back to 100 percent.

Tonight’s game against the Ohio Bobcats will be the third straight home game for Kentucky. The Wildcats won’t play outside of Rupp Arena again until December.

Jeff Boals, Ohio’s head coach, knows exactly what his players are in for. A former Bobcat himself, Boals was part of the 1994 Ohio team that traveled to Rupp to play Rick Pitino's Wildcats. Boals' team lost 79–74 in that game 27 years ago.

