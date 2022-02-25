How to Watch Ohio State at Illinois in Men's College Basketball

On Thursday night, a matchup of two ranked Big Ten teams will take place between Ohio State and Illinois.

With March Madness almost here, teams are looking to finish the 2021-22 college basketball season on a high note. On Thursday night, there will be plenty of games for fans to watch. Perhaps the most intriguing game will feature No. 22 Ohio State hitting the road to take on No. 15 Illinois.

How to Watch the Ohio State Buckeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Prior to tonight's game, the Buckeyes are 17-7 and are looking like a legitimate threat. Ohio State has looked dominant on both ends of the court and is not going to be an easy opponent. In their last game, the Buckeyes ended up defeating Indiana by a final score of 80-69.

On the other side of the court, the Fighting Illini are 19-7 and in a fairly similar situation to Ohio State. Illinois is going to be a team to be reckoned with in the tournament. Last time out, the Illini ended up defeating No. 19 Michigan State by a final score of 79-74.

This is going to be must-watch basketball this evening. Two Big Ten teams with championship aspirations will collide in what could be a huge boost for seeding purposes. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

