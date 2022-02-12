How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

Ohio State heads to rival Michigan Saturday night looking to bounce back from a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes gave up the last ten points of the game as the Scarlet Knights shocked them.

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Ohio State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the second in three games as they also lost at Purdue on January 30th. The Buckeyes did beat Maryland in between the two games and are now 7-4 in the Big Ten.

Saturday night they get another tough road test as they take on a Michigan team coming off a 24 point blowout win over No. 3 Purdue.

The Wolverines picked up its biggest win of the year on Thursday when they ran the Boilermakers out of the gym in the second half of their win.

Michigan had lost to Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette but avenged that loss to get its second straight win.

The Wolverines had won a gritty 58-57 game at Penn State on Tuesday but played much better in their win against Purdue.

Michigan is looking to continue to improve its resume for the NCAA Tournament and getting another big win on Saturday would be a huge boost.

Regional restrictions may apply.