Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bitter rivals meet up Saturday night when Ohio State visits Michigan for a huge Big Ten battle

Ohio State heads to rival Michigan Saturday night looking to bounce back from a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes gave up the last ten points of the game as the Scarlet Knights shocked them.

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Ohio State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the second in three games as they also lost at Purdue on January 30th. The Buckeyes did beat Maryland in between the two games and are now 7-4 in the Big Ten.

Saturday night they get another tough road test as they take on a Michigan team coming off a 24 point blowout win over No. 3 Purdue.

The Wolverines picked up its biggest win of the year on Thursday when they ran the Boilermakers out of the gym in the second half of their win.

Michigan had lost to Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette but avenged that loss to get its second straight win.

The Wolverines had won a gritty 58-57 game at Penn State on Tuesday but played much better in their win against Purdue.

Michigan is looking to continue to improve its resume for the NCAA Tournament and getting another big win on Saturday would be a huge boost.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Ohio State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

smu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch SMU at East Carolina in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

just now
arizona
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

just now
USATSI_15732868 (1)
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

just now
Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Ryan Daly (1) shoots the ball over La Salle Explorers guard Jack Clark (5) in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle vs Richmond

just now
LACROSSE
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch New York Riptide at Georgia Swarm

just now
tigres
Liga MX

How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy