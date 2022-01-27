Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State hits the road on Thursday night looking to win its third straight game when it plays Minnesota in college basketball.

Ohio State stepped out of conference last Tuesday when it whipped IUPUI 83-37 for its second straight win. The Buckeyes then had their game with Nebraska postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Cornhuskers program.

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Ohio State at Minnesota game on fuboTV:

The Buckeyes hope that the mini-break doesn't slow them down as they have won eight of their last 10 games and are 5-2 in the Big Ten. Their great play has helped move them up to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.

Thursday night, they will look to get that third straight win at a Minnesota team that is coming off a big 68-65 win against Rutgers on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers were able to snap a four-game losing streak with the win and improved their Big Ten record to 2-5.

Minnesota started the year 10-1 before struggling lately but played a great game to beat a streaking Rutgers team.

The Gophers hope they can come out with the same intensity on Thursday as they look to get a big home upset of the Buckeyes.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Ohio State at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

