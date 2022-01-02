Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State goes for its fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers.
    Author:

    Ohio State was expected to be good this year, but it has surpassed those expectations so far. The Buckeyes have won four straight that started with a big upset of No. 1 Duke.

    How to Watch Ohio State at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Ohio State at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since then, the Buckeyes have beaten Penn State and Wisconsin in their first two Big Ten games. The wins have improved their record to 8-2 and 2-0 in the Big Ten. 

    Sunday they will look to stay hot when they try to take down a Nebraska team that is coming off a win against Kennesaw State.

    The win against the Owls snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has really struggled over the last month since starting the season 5-2.

    It won't get any easier for the Cornhuskers as they play Ohio State and Michigan State after this.

    Nebraska has shown flashes of being able to play with the top of the conference, but too many stretches of scoring troubles have plagued it in its losses.

    Sunday it hopes it can turn that around as it looks to pull off a huge upset of the Buckeyes and get its first Big Ten win of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Ohio State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Vikings at Packers

    1 minute ago
    Dirty Jobs
    entertainment

    How to Watch Dirty Jobs Season 9 Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Nebraska

    1 minute ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    17 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Cal

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy