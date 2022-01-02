Ohio State goes for its fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers.

Ohio State was expected to be good this year, but it has surpassed those expectations so far. The Buckeyes have won four straight that started with a big upset of No. 1 Duke.

How to Watch Ohio State at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Since then, the Buckeyes have beaten Penn State and Wisconsin in their first two Big Ten games. The wins have improved their record to 8-2 and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Sunday they will look to stay hot when they try to take down a Nebraska team that is coming off a win against Kennesaw State.

The win against the Owls snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has really struggled over the last month since starting the season 5-2.

It won't get any easier for the Cornhuskers as they play Ohio State and Michigan State after this.

Nebraska has shown flashes of being able to play with the top of the conference, but too many stretches of scoring troubles have plagued it in its losses.

Sunday it hopes it can turn that around as it looks to pull off a huge upset of the Buckeyes and get its first Big Ten win of the year.

