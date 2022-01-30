How to Watch Ohio State at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

Ohio State heads to Purdue on Sunday afternoon for a huge top-20 battle between Big Ten rivals

Ohio State hits the road for the second straight game looking to win its fourth straight overall. The Buckeyes won the first road game on Tuesday when they took care of Minnesota 75-64.

How to Watch Ohio State at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Ohio State at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win kept them just a half game back of first place Wisconsin and Illinois in the Big Ten conference. The Buckeyes are now 6-2 in the Big Ten and 13-4 overall as they continue to be a bit of a surprise in the conference.

Sunday they get one of their biggest tests of the year when they travel to take on a Purdue team coming off two straight wins.

The Boilermakers suffered a tough loss at rival Indiana a week and a half ago, but have bounced back with a 20 point win against Northwestern and then a road win at Iowa.

They are now 6-3 in the Big Ten and 17-3 overall and currently ranked No. 6 in the country.

Sunday they will look to stay hot and get another big win against a very good Ohio State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.