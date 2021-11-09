Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) play the Akron Zips (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Akron

    • Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 77.2 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 72.2 the Zips gave up.
    • The Zips scored 7.1 more points per game last year (78.2) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
    • Last season, the Buckeyes had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Zips' opponents hit.
    • The Zips shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
    • Washington hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Justice Sueing averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Liddell compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Akron Players to Watch

    • Loren Jackson scored 22.3 points and distributed 6.1 assists per game last season.
    • Enrique Freeman pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.
    • Bryan Trimble Jr. knocked down 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jackson and Freeman were defensive standouts last season, with Jackson averaging 1.0 steal per game and Freeman collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Niagara

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    Akron Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Point Park

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wheeling Jesuit

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Akron at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
