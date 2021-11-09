Publish date:
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) play the Akron Zips (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Akron
- Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 77.2 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 72.2 the Zips gave up.
- The Zips scored 7.1 more points per game last year (78.2) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
- Last season, the Buckeyes had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Zips' opponents hit.
- The Zips shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
- Washington hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Justice Sueing averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Liddell compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Akron Players to Watch
- Loren Jackson scored 22.3 points and distributed 6.1 assists per game last season.
- Enrique Freeman pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.
- Bryan Trimble Jr. knocked down 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Jackson and Freeman were defensive standouts last season, with Jackson averaging 1.0 steal per game and Freeman collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Akron
-
Home
11/12/2021
Niagara
-
Home
11/15/2021
Bowling Green
-
Home
11/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
11/22/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
-
Home
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Point Park
-
Home
11/18/2021
Wheeling Jesuit
-
Home
11/22/2021
Fordham
-
Away
12/1/2021
Marshall
-
Home
12/4/2021
Southern
-
Home
