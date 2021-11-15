Nov 12, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Niagara Purple Eagles forward Jordan Cintron (5) in the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) take on the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) at Value City Arena on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Bowling Green

Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 77.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 74.6 the Falcons gave up.

The Falcons' 77.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 71.1 the Buckeyes gave up.

The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

The Falcons shot 41.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 42.1% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.

Washington made 2.9 threes per game a season ago.

Justice Sueing and Liddell were defensive standouts last season, with Sueing averaging 0.9 steals per game and Liddell collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Justin Turner scored 18.5 points and distributed 4.3 assists per game last season.

Daeqwon Plowden grabbed 7.7 boards per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.

Trey Diggs hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Turner and Plowden were defensive standouts last season, with Turner averaging 1.4 steals per game and Plowden collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Akron W 67-66 Home 11/12/2021 Niagara W 84-74 Home 11/15/2021 Bowling Green - Home 11/18/2021 Xavier - Away 11/22/2021 Seton Hall - Away 11/30/2021 Duke - Home 12/5/2021 Penn State - Away 12/8/2021 Towson - Home

Bowling Green Schedule