    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Niagara Purple Eagles forward Jordan Cintron (5) in the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

    The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) take on the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) at Value City Arena on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Bowling Green

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Value City Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Bowling Green

    • Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 77.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 74.6 the Falcons gave up.
    • The Falcons' 77.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 71.1 the Buckeyes gave up.
    • The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
    • The Falcons shot 41.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 42.1% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
    • Washington made 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Justice Sueing and Liddell were defensive standouts last season, with Sueing averaging 0.9 steals per game and Liddell collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Bowling Green Players to Watch

    • Justin Turner scored 18.5 points and distributed 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Daeqwon Plowden grabbed 7.7 boards per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
    • Trey Diggs hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Turner and Plowden were defensive standouts last season, with Turner averaging 1.4 steals per game and Plowden collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Niagara

    W 84-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    Bowling Green Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Western Carolina

    L 79-71

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Ohio Wesleyan

    W 101-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Oakland

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Bowling Green at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

