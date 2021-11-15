Publish date:
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) take on the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) at Value City Arena on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Bowling Green
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Value City Arena
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Bowling Green
- Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 77.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 74.6 the Falcons gave up.
- The Falcons' 77.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 71.1 the Buckeyes gave up.
- The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- The Falcons shot 41.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 42.1% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
- Washington made 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Justice Sueing and Liddell were defensive standouts last season, with Sueing averaging 0.9 steals per game and Liddell collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Justin Turner scored 18.5 points and distributed 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Daeqwon Plowden grabbed 7.7 boards per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
- Trey Diggs hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Turner and Plowden were defensive standouts last season, with Turner averaging 1.4 steals per game and Plowden collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Akron
W 67-66
Home
11/12/2021
Niagara
W 84-74
Home
11/15/2021
Bowling Green
-
Home
11/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
11/22/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
-
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
-
Home
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Western Carolina
L 79-71
Away
11/12/2021
Ohio Wesleyan
W 101-60
Home
11/15/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
11/19/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
11/23/2021
Milwaukee
-
Away
11/28/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Duquesne
-
Away
12/7/2021
Oakland
-
Home
