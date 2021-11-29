Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (7-0) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Duke

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Duke

The Buckeyes average 75.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 64.6 the Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils score 16.3 more points per game (85.6) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (69.3).

The Buckeyes make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Blue Devils have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.8 assists per game to go with his 5.0 PPG scoring average.

Justin Ahrens makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buckeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 3.7 per contest.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero sits on top of the Blue Devils leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Wendell Moore dishes out more assists than any other Duke teammate with 5.7 per game. He also averages 17.9 points and pulls down 6.3 rebounds per game.

Trevor Keels is dependable from three-point range and leads the Blue Devils with 1.7 made threes per game.

Duke's leader in steals is Keels with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mark Williams with 3.1 per game.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Niagara W 84-74 Home 11/15/2021 Bowling Green W 89-58 Home 11/18/2021 Xavier L 71-65 Away 11/22/2021 Seton Hall W 79-76 Away 11/24/2021 Florida L 71-68 Away 11/30/2021 Duke - Home 12/5/2021 Penn State - Away 12/8/2021 Towson - Home 12/11/2021 Wisconsin - Home 12/18/2021 Kentucky - Away 12/21/2021 UT Martin - Home

Duke Schedule