Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (7-0) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Duke

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Duke

    • The Buckeyes average 75.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 64.6 the Blue Devils give up.
    • The Blue Devils score 16.3 more points per game (85.6) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (69.3).
    • The Buckeyes make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
    • The Blue Devils have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
    • Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.8 assists per game to go with his 5.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Justin Ahrens makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buckeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 3.7 per contest.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Paolo Banchero sits on top of the Blue Devils leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
    • Wendell Moore dishes out more assists than any other Duke teammate with 5.7 per game. He also averages 17.9 points and pulls down 6.3 rebounds per game.
    • Trevor Keels is dependable from three-point range and leads the Blue Devils with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Duke's leader in steals is Keels with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mark Williams with 3.1 per game.

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Niagara

    W 84-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 89-58

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Xavier

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 79-76

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida

    L 71-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Campbell

    W 67-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 92-52

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    W 88-55

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    W 107-81

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    W 84-81

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Duke at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Jackson State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Dakota State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy