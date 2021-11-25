Publish date:
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Florida Gators (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
How to Watch Florida vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Florida
-2.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. Ohio State
- Last year, the 74.2 points per game the Gators recorded were only 3.1 more points than the Buckeyes allowed (71.1).
- The Buckeyes' 77.2 points per game last year were 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Gators gave up.
- The Gators shot 47.1% from the field last season, five percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.
- The Buckeyes shot 45.9% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.3% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton paced his team in rebounds per contest (6.1) last season, and also put up 11.9 points and 1 assist. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 2.1 blocks.
- Tyree Appleby put up 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Noah Locke put up 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Scottie Lewis put up 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 1 blocks.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring (22.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), and averages 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 3.4 blocked shots.
- The Buckeyes get 9.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Zed Key.
- Kyle Young is posting 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 55% of his shots from the floor.
- Jamari Wheeler leads the Buckeyes in assists (4.2 per game), and puts up 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Meechie Johnson Jr. gets the Buckeyes 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
