    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Florida Gators (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida vs Ohio State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida

    -2.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida vs. Ohio State

    • Last year, the 74.2 points per game the Gators recorded were only 3.1 more points than the Buckeyes allowed (71.1).
    • The Buckeyes' 77.2 points per game last year were 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Gators gave up.
    • The Gators shot 47.1% from the field last season, five percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.
    • The Buckeyes shot 45.9% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.3% the Gators' opponents shot last season.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Colin Castleton paced his team in rebounds per contest (6.1) last season, and also put up 11.9 points and 1 assist. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 2.1 blocks.
    • Tyree Appleby put up 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Noah Locke put up 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Scottie Lewis put up 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 1 blocks.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring (22.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), and averages 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 3.4 blocked shots.
    • The Buckeyes get 9.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Zed Key.
    • Kyle Young is posting 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 55% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jamari Wheeler leads the Buckeyes in assists (4.2 per game), and puts up 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Meechie Johnson Jr. gets the Buckeyes 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio State vs. Florida

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

