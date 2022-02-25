How to Watch Ohio State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Illinois
-7
140.5 points
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Ohio State
- The Fighting Illini put up 76.0 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.8 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes average 7.5 more points per game (74.2) than the Fighting Illini give up (66.7).
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have hit.
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 40.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn averages 21.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 60.8% from the floor.
- Trent Frazier averages a team-high 4.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Alfonso Plummer posts 14.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jacob Grandison puts up 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Da'Monte Williams puts up 3.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 28.8% from the field.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell is posting team highs in points (19.5 per game) and rebounds (7.6). And he is contributing 2.7 assists, making 51.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Malaki Branham is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Zed Key is posting 8.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 58.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Jamari Wheeler is averaging a team-high 3.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Kyle Young gets the Buckeyes 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
How To Watch
Ohio State at Illinois
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)