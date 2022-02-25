Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) reacts after dunking to tie the score and send the game to overtime during Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. The Buckeyes won the game 80-69 in overtime. Ceb Osumbk 0220 Bjp 04

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) reacts after dunking to tie the score and send the game to overtime during Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. The Buckeyes won the game 80-69 in overtime. Ceb Osumbk 0220 Bjp 04

The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: State Farm Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois vs Ohio State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Illinois

-7

140.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Ohio State

  • The Fighting Illini put up 76.0 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.8 the Buckeyes give up.
  • The Buckeyes average 7.5 more points per game (74.2) than the Fighting Illini give up (66.7).
  • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have hit.
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 40.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn averages 21.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 60.8% from the floor.
  • Trent Frazier averages a team-high 4.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Alfonso Plummer posts 14.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jacob Grandison puts up 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Da'Monte Williams puts up 3.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 28.8% from the field.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell is posting team highs in points (19.5 per game) and rebounds (7.6). And he is contributing 2.7 assists, making 51.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
  • Malaki Branham is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
  • Zed Key is posting 8.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 58.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jamari Wheeler is averaging a team-high 3.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • Kyle Young gets the Buckeyes 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Ohio State at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
5 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy