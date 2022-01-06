No. 13 Ohio State goes for its sixth-straight win Thursday night, on the road facing Indiana. Can the Buckeye's remain perfect in Big Ten play?

Thursday night's college basketball slate features a heavyweight battle in the Big Ten. No. 13 Ohio State looks to remain atop the conference standings, traveling to face an Indiana team that has yet to lose at home this season.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Ohio State vs. Indiana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 13 Ohio State's current five-game winning streak is somewhat unconventional. The Buckeyes rolled off four straight wins in early December, which included victories over No. 2 Duke and No. 23 Wisconsin. They then had a pause from Dec. 11 to Jan. 2 due to COVID-19 issues but shook off the rust to beat Nebraska in overtime in their return to action.

That win improved Ohio State's record to 9-2 on the season. The Buckeyes are 3-0 in conference play, one of just three remaining unbeatens in the Big Ten along with Michigan State and Illinois.

Indiana had won three in a row and four of five to close 2021, before missing a game due to COVID-19. The Hoosiers then lost to Penn State 61-58 on Sunday, but are still 10-3 overall this season.

This game tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.