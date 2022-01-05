How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Ohio State
- The Hoosiers score 7.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Buckeyes give up (68.5).
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 61.6 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
- The Hoosiers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on the Hoosiers with 19.3 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also averaging 1.9 assists.
- Race Thompson is putting up 10.8 points, 2 assists and 8 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson puts up a team-best 4.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the floor.
- Miller Kopp is posting 7.6 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Parker Stewart averages 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 47.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell is posting team highs in points (19.6 per game) and rebounds (7.3). And he is producing 2.9 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- The Buckeyes get 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Zed Key.
- Jamari Wheeler is the Buckeyes' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he posts 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- The Buckeyes receive 9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kyle Young.
- The Buckeyes get 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Malaki Branham.
How To Watch
January
6
2022
Ohio State at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)