    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Indiana 61-58. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Assembly Hall
    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Ohio State

    • The Hoosiers score 7.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Buckeyes give up (68.5).
    • The Buckeyes put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 61.6 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
    • The Hoosiers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
    • The Buckeyes have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on the Hoosiers with 19.3 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also averaging 1.9 assists.
    • Race Thompson is putting up 10.8 points, 2 assists and 8 rebounds per game.
    • Xavier Johnson puts up a team-best 4.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the floor.
    • Miller Kopp is posting 7.6 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
    • Parker Stewart averages 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 47.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell is posting team highs in points (19.6 per game) and rebounds (7.3). And he is producing 2.9 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
    • The Buckeyes get 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Zed Key.
    • Jamari Wheeler is the Buckeyes' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he posts 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.
    • The Buckeyes receive 9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kyle Young.
    • The Buckeyes get 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Malaki Branham.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Ohio State at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
