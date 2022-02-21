Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Value City Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Indiana

  • The Buckeyes average 74.0 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 64.2 the Hoosiers give up.
  • The Hoosiers score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 66.7 the Buckeyes give up.
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, distributing 3.5 assists per game while scoring 7.0 PPG.
  • Justin Ahrens leads the Buckeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis records 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Indiana's assist leader is Xavier Johnson with 4.4 per game. He also averages 10.3 points per game and tacks on 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Parker Stewart is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hoosiers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Race Thompson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (2.6 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Maryland

W 82-67

Home

2/9/2022

Rutgers

L 66-64

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan

W 68-57

Away

2/15/2022

Minnesota

W 70-45

Home

2/19/2022

Iowa

L 75-62

Home

2/21/2022

Indiana

-

Home

2/24/2022

Illinois

-

Away

2/27/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan

-

Home

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Maryland

W 68-55

Away

2/5/2022

Illinois

L 74-57

Home

2/8/2022

Northwestern

L 59-51

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan State

L 76-61

Away

2/15/2022

Wisconsin

L 74-69

Home

2/21/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

2/24/2022

Maryland

-

Home

2/27/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

3/2/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

3/5/2022

Purdue

-

Away

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Indiana at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

