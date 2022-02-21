Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Buckeyes average 74.0 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 64.2 the Hoosiers give up.

The Hoosiers score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 66.7 the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, distributing 3.5 assists per game while scoring 7.0 PPG.

Justin Ahrens leads the Buckeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis records 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Indiana's assist leader is Xavier Johnson with 4.4 per game. He also averages 10.3 points per game and tacks on 3.7 rebounds per game.

Parker Stewart is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hoosiers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Race Thompson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (2.6 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Maryland W 82-67 Home 2/9/2022 Rutgers L 66-64 Away 2/12/2022 Michigan W 68-57 Away 2/15/2022 Minnesota W 70-45 Home 2/19/2022 Iowa L 75-62 Home 2/21/2022 Indiana - Home 2/24/2022 Illinois - Away 2/27/2022 Maryland - Away 3/1/2022 Nebraska - Home 3/3/2022 Michigan State - Home 3/6/2022 Michigan - Home

Indiana Schedule