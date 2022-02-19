How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) aim to build on an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Value City Arena
- TV: FOX
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Iowa
- The Buckeyes put up just 2.7 more points per game (74.5) than the Hawkeyes allow (71.8).
- The Hawkeyes put up an average of 83.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 66.3 the Buckeyes allow.
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
Ohio State Players to Watch
- The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 19.9 points and pulls down 7.6 boards per game.
- Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 7.2 PPG scoring average.
- The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The Ohio State steals leader is Wheeler, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Liddell, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray has the top spot on the Hawkeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint notches more assists than any other Iowa teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 4.8 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Bohannon is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawkeyes with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Toussaint (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa while Murray (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/30/2022
Purdue
L 81-78
Away
2/6/2022
Maryland
W 82-67
Home
2/9/2022
Rutgers
L 66-64
Away
2/12/2022
Michigan
W 68-57
Away
2/15/2022
Minnesota
W 70-45
Home
2/19/2022
Iowa
-
Home
2/21/2022
Indiana
-
Home
2/24/2022
Illinois
-
Away
2/27/2022
Maryland
-
Away
3/1/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/31/2022
Penn State
L 90-86
Away
2/6/2022
Minnesota
W 71-59
Home
2/10/2022
Maryland
W 110-87
Away
2/13/2022
Nebraska
W 98-75
Home
2/17/2022
Michigan
L 84-79
Home
2/19/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
2/22/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
2/25/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/28/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
