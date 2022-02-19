Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes players celebrate a defensive stop by forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Ohio State Buckeyes players celebrate a defensive stop by forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) aim to build on an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Iowa

  • The Buckeyes put up just 2.7 more points per game (74.5) than the Hawkeyes allow (71.8).
  • The Hawkeyes put up an average of 83.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 66.3 the Buckeyes allow.
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Hawkeyes' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 19.9 points and pulls down 7.6 boards per game.
  • Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 7.2 PPG scoring average.
  • The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Ohio State steals leader is Wheeler, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Liddell, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray has the top spot on the Hawkeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Joe Toussaint notches more assists than any other Iowa teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 4.8 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.
  • Jordan Bohannon is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawkeyes with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Toussaint (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa while Murray (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/30/2022

Purdue

L 81-78

Away

2/6/2022

Maryland

W 82-67

Home

2/9/2022

Rutgers

L 66-64

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan

W 68-57

Away

2/15/2022

Minnesota

W 70-45

Home

2/19/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/21/2022

Indiana

-

Home

2/24/2022

Illinois

-

Away

2/27/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/31/2022

Penn State

L 90-86

Away

2/6/2022

Minnesota

W 71-59

Home

2/10/2022

Maryland

W 110-87

Away

2/13/2022

Nebraska

W 98-75

Home

2/17/2022

Michigan

L 84-79

Home

2/19/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

2/22/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/25/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/28/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan

-

Away

3/6/2022

Illinois

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Iowa at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Bernhard Langer
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Chubb Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas
3 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Drake at Loyola-Chicago in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
3 minutes ago
Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
messi psg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By Tom Sunderland
8 minutes ago
USATSI_17708275
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Sabres

By Ben Macaluso
15 minutes ago
Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State vs Howard

By Steve Benko
18 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy